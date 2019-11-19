ÁKK sells HUF 15 bln of three-month T-bills, as planned

remember me
The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 15.0 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with the original offer, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.
Primary dealers bid for HUF 26.8 bln of the securities.
Average yield was -0.13%, 2 bp under the secondary market benchmark which also matures on February 26 and 6 bp under the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.
