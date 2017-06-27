ÁKK sells HUF 15 bln of three-month T-bills, as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 15 bln of discount three-month T-bills at auction today, in line with the original offer, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 24.30 bln of the securities that mature on October 4.

Average yield was 0.03%, 2 bps down from the secondary market benchmark but unchanged from the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.

One week ago primary dealers submitted HUF 33.9 bln of bids for the HUF 15 bln of T-bills on offer.