ÁKK sells HUF 15 bln of 3-month T-bills at auction, under plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 15 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, HUF 5 bln less than planned, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

ÁKK cut its offer after primary dealers submitted bids for just HUF 21.8 bln of the securities.

The average yield was 0.27%, 4 bp under the secondary market benchmark but 2 bp over the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.

National Bank of Hungary (MNB) policymakers will take a decision on the central bank base rate in the afternoon on Tuesday.