ÁKK sells HUF 110.5 bln of bonds at action, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 110.5 billion of bonds at auction on Thursday, HUF 35.5 bln more than planned, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

ÁKK sold HUF 43 bln of five-year bonds, raising its original offer by HUF 13 bln after primary dealersʼ bids came to HUF 55.5 bln. Average yield was 1.71%, 13 bp over the secondary market benchmark and 8 bp higher than the yield at the previous auction of the bonds one week earlier.

The agency sold HUF 37.5 bln of 10-year bonds, HUF 12.5 bln more than planned. Bids reached HUF 60.3 bln. Average yield was 2.35%, 4 bp over the benchmark and 11 bp higher than the yield at the auction a week earlier.

ÁKK sold HUF 30 bln of 15-year bonds, HUF 10 bln over the original offer. Bids came to HUF 32.9 bln. Average yield was 2.75%, 7 bp over the benchmark but 13 bp under the yield at the previous auction of the bonds about two weeks earlier.