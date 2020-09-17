ÁKK sells HUF 110 bln of bonds at auction, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 110 billion of bonds at auction on Thursday, HUF 30 bln more than planned, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Image by Pixabay

ÁKK sold HUF 20 bln of three-year bonds, in line with its original offer after primary dealersʼ bids came to HUF 62.49 bln. The average yield was 1.22%, 1 bp under the secondary market benchmark and 2 bp lower than the yield at the previous auction of the bonds.

The agency sold HUF 45 bln of five-year bonds, HUF 15 bln more than planned. Bids reached HUF 113.21 bln. The average yield was 1.73%, the same as the benchmark and 2 bp lower than the yield at the auction before.

ÁKK sold HUF 45 bln of 10-year bonds, HUF 15 bln over the original offer. Bids came to HUF 83.5 bln. The average yield was 2.41%, 2 bp over the benchmark and 3 bp under the yield at the previous auction of the bonds.