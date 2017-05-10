ÁKK buys back HUF 66 bln of bonds early at reverse auction

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) bought a combined HUF 66.09 bln of bonds expiring in 2018 and 2019 before maturity at a reverse auction today, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

The ÁKK bought back HUF 28.09 bln of 2018/A bonds, which mature on December 20, accepting all the bids. The average repurchase yield was 0.14%.

The ÁKK also bought back HUF 37.99 bln of 2019/A bonds maturing on June 24, 2019. Bids reached HUF 51.05 bln. The average repurchase yield was 0.29%.

The ÁKK planned to buy back HUF 5 bln of both papers.