ÁKK buys back HUF 11.1 bln of bonds early at reverse auction

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) bought back a combined HUF 11.1 billion of bonds expiring in 2020 and 2021 before maturity at a reverse auction on Wednesday, state news wire MTI reports.

ÁKK bought back HUF 4.1 bln of 2020/B bonds, which mature on June 24, 2020, accepting all the bids. The average repurchase yield was 0.00%.

ÁKK also bought back HUF 7.0 bln of 2021/C bonds maturing on April 21, 2021, also accepting all the bids. The average repurchase yield was also 0.00%.

The repurchase yields compare to a 12-month benchmark of 0.02%.

ÁKK had planned to buy back HUF 5 bln of both papers.