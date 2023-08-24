Poland Considering Unilateral Ban on Ukrainian Grain Imports
Polish Agriculture Minister Robert Telus said in Polsat News that Poland could introduce unilateral bans on Ukrainian grain imports after September 15, if it is necessary, state news agency PAP reported.
The minister also said that the transit of goods from Ukraine through Poland will be maintained.
In May, the European Commission introduced a ban on imports of wheat, corn, rapeseed, and sunflower from Ukraine to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia.
Initially set to expire on June 5, the ban’s duration was extended until September 15.
However, uncertainty remains regarding whether the Commission will opt for a further extension due to resistance from some member states.
