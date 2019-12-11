Agricultural output value rises in 2019

BBJ

The total value of agricultural output increased by 3.1% in 2019, with the volume of crop production falling, and that of livestock production rose, according to data by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Image: Pixabay

The volume of crop production lessened by 2.3% according to KSHʼs first preliminary data. The quantity of cereals became 3.3% larger in total, the production of maize and wheat both went up.

The quantity of industrial crops was 8.2% smaller than in the previous year, the largest fall was recorded in the production of rape out of oil seeds, and merely that of protein crops rose. The quantity of forage plants became 1%, that of horticultural products 5.7% and the quantity of wine 10% smaller. The quantity of fruits decreased by 13%, the growth in the production of peaches could only lower the fall.

The total volume of livestock production was up by 1.7%. The quantity of live animals rose by 2.5%, due to a growth in the keeping of cattle and pigs. The quantity of sheep, goats, horses and other animals was unchanged, that of poultry was reduced. The production of animal products remained unchanged.

The value of the output of the agricultural sector (including services and secondary activities) increased by 3.1% at current basic prices, its volume of production – along with a 3.8% rise in prices – was cut by 0.7%.

The volume of intermediate consumption grew by 0.7% and its price increased by 3.3%. Out of inputs, a significant expansion occurred in the volume of veterinary expenses, the rest of the inputs rose to a lower extent, and merely the use of chemical fertilizers was lowered based on the first estimates.

Gross value added increased by 1.7%. Labor input in agriculture was reduced by 2%. Factor income grew by 1.7% and entrepreneurial income by 0.2%.

Real factor income per unit of labor force was 0.3% lower than in the previous year.