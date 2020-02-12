About 20% of Hungarians faced security problems online in 2019

Bence Gaál

Last year, approximately 20% of Hungarians aged 16 to 74 reported facing security-related incidents when using the internet for private purposes, according to data by statistical agency Eurostat.

Chart: Eurostart

The share of Hungarians who said that they have faced such problems in the past 12 months was well below the EU average of 32%.

The highest rates of people reporting security problems online were observed in Denmark (50%), followed by France (46%), Sweden (45%), Malta and the Netherlands (both 42%), Finland (41%) and Germany (40%).

On the other end of the spectrum, the lowest shares were recorded in Lithuania (7%), Poland (9%), Latvia (10%), Bulgaria (13%) and Greece (13%).

According to Eurostat, phishing was the most frequent security incident reported in the EU in 2019. About a quarter of people in the EU reported that they received fraudulent messages, known as phishing. Redirection to fake websites asking for personal information (pharming) was the second most frequent security incident reported (12% of people).