73.9% of firefighters ponder leaving the profession

BBJ

Nearly two-thirds of firefighters, some 73.9% have already pondered leaving the industry, according to a study compiled by the Independent Union of Professional Firefighters, penzcentrum.hu reported.

Covering some 1,392 firefighters, the poll reveals significant problems with working conditions, organizational structures and career paths. More than 42.1% of the currently active staff have 15 years of experience.

Respondents said that higher wages, a better retirement system and independence from the disaster management set up would give them more encouragement and motivation to stay, penzcentrum.hu said.