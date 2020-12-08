2021 annual motorway stickers now available

remember me
The 2021 annual national and county motorway stickers are now available at National Toll Payment Service Zrt. (NÚSZ) customer service offices and reseller partners.
Annual vignettes purchased in 2020 will be valid until January 31, 2021, according to adozona.hu.
The annual national and county highway stickers for 2021 will be valid on January 1, 2021 and expire on January 31, 2022, meaning they can be used for 13 months.
According to NÚSZ data, pre-purchase of annual e-stickers is becoming ever more popular among the traveling public.
