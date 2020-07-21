2/3 of Hungarians preparing for domestic travel

remember me
Only 24% of those who planned a vacation this summer will be able to realize their previous ideas, according to the latest national research by OTP Mobil and Groupama Insurance, writes uzletem.hu.
More than two-thirds of the respondents are only preparing for domestic travel, with the most popular destination being Lake Balaton.
The majority of respondents will travel by car, regardless of whether they are holidaying in Hungary or visiting the surrounding countries.
During longer trips, most people fear an accident or a technical issue with their car, resulting in about half of those surveyed taking out insurance for a car assistance service, the business website notes.
