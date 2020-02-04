1st double-decker trains to arrive in March

Nicholas Pongratz

On March 15, passengers will be able to travel on the Cegléd-Szolnok line on double-decker carriages for the first time, and in April they will be able to ride KISS electric trains in Vác (43 km northeast of Budapest), writes Magyar Nemzet.

By the end of the year, 19 high-capacity electric trains will operate on suburban lines, and by the end of 2022, all 40 KISS electric trains will be in service.

According to the paper, the delivery schedule of 11 KISS motor trains manufactured by Stadler has changed. Instead of the earlier February deadline, the first double-decker train will start operation on March 15 with a passenger test run. The test run is a two-stage operation, with the cars first having to pass the specified fault-free run, without any type-testing.

Due to the late delivery from Stadler, single train units will be delivered monthly in March, April and May, an additional seven in June, and another 11 in August. The first KISS train will run on the Budapest-Nyugati-Cegléd-Szolnok line and the second on the Budapest-West-Vác-Szob route, Magyar Nemzet adds.