19% made switch to digital billing during lockdown

MTI – Econews

About 19% of Hungarian made the switch to digital billing while the country went into temporary lockdown in the spring to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to a survey commissioned by electronic bill payment service provider Díjnet, according to state news agency MTI.

Photo by feeling lucky / Shutterstock.com



About 28% of Hungarians say they would prefer to pay their bills electronically, according to the representative survey of people between the ages of 20 and 69.

Even so, 55% of Hungarians continue to use paper postal cheques to pay their bills.

Díjnet noted that e-bills account for about 69% of mobile telecommunication service providersʼ billing, while three-quarters of Hungarians still pay their water bills using postal cheques.

Díjnet, a unit of state-owned postal company Magyar Posta, has more than 767,000 registered users.