11% of Hungarians purchased counterfeit goods in past year

Nicholas Pongratz

Only 11% of the Hungarian population bought counterfeit products in the past year, but fewer Hungarians recognize their harmful effects on health and are less likely to hold buyers of counterfeit goods accountable, according to the results of the most recent annual consumer survey by the National Anti-Counterfeiting Board (HENT) and Tárki, writes origo.hu.

Photo by maxbelchenko / Shutterstock.com

The proportion of buyers of counterfeit products was the lowest it has been in the last 10 years between July 2019 and July 2020 at 11%, according to the HENT survey.

The research also points out that 80% of the Hungarian population would not buy a product from a counterfeit or doubtful source at all. It is also encouraging that consumer awareness is rising among those consumers who are fundamentally reluctant to buy a counterfeit product.

The vast majority of those (97%) have not purchased such a product in the past year.