Farmgate prices up 3.2% in August

BBJ

Agricultural producer prices were 3.2% higher in August 2017 than in the corresponding month of the previous year, made up of increases of 0.6% in prices of crop products and a 7.4% rise in prices of live animals and animal products, according to a first release of monthly data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

In August 2017 compared to August 2016, cereal prices rose by 0.7%, within which the price of wheat went up by 7.9% and that of maize fell by 3.7%.

The average price of fruit rose by 9.8%. Within this, the price of apples increased by 22% – partly due to the low base in the same month of the previous year (the producer price of apples fell by 11% in August 2016).

Vegetable prices were up by 4.9%, within which the price of white cabbage rose by 24%, while the price of tomatoes fell by 10%.

The producer price level of live animals rose by 3.1%, and that of animal products by 19%.

Milk prices increased by 28%, and the price of eggs by 1.1%.

Prices up 3% in first eight months



In January–August 2017 compared to the equivalent period of the previous year, agricultural producer prices went up by 3.0%. Within this, the price of crop products was reduced by 1.6%, while prices of live animals and animal products rose by 11%.

Vegetable prices decreased by 1.2%. The price of tomatoes rose by 6.0% in total. The price of potatoes decreased by 8.2%.

The price of pigs for slaughter rose by 19%, and milk prices by 26% in the first eight months.

Agricultural producer prices for September will be published by the KSH on November 15.