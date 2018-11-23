VOLT 2019 festival lineup announced

BBJ

Music festival VOLT has just announced its already confirmed lineup for 2019 in Sopron (214 km west of Budapest, near the Austrian-Hungarian border), Hungarian news site index.hu reported.

Slash is among the headliners at next yearʼs VOLT (photo by Fabio Diena/Shutterstock)

Slipknot, Slash and Parov Stelar are among those who will take the stage next June 26-29. Slipknot will headline the opening day alongside local hard rock band Tankcsapda, who celebrate their 30th birthday next year.

The second day of the festival sees Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash with a new band, Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, who released a new album this fall.

German DJ and producer Robin Schulz and American singer-songwriter LP are also among the headliners.

Hungarian performers Magdi Rúzsa, Majka és a Ők and Punnany Massif will also play. The coming weeks will see more news on local and foreign performers. Early bird ticketing starts on December 5, with discounted ticket purchases available for 72 hours.

VOLT, which hosts more than 100,000 music lovers every year, is organized by the same people behind the Sziget Festival in Budapest. Originally founded in 1993 in the wake of the change of political system, the event’s lineup explores a wide range of genres.