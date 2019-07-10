Swordfish dinner and workshop at Lupa Beach

Bence Gaál

Budapestʼs Lupa Beach lido will host a special seafood event featuring the preparation and cooking of swordfish on Thursday, July 11, with an opportunity to taste the fish afterwards, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Entry to the venue is free from 7 p.m. that day. Apart from the event taking place on the terrace of the MyFish Seafood Grill & Bar by the artificial lake, the day will also mark the birthday of Lupa Beach, which aims to bring a bit of Caribbean atmosphere to the Hungarian capital.

"Three words are enough to describe the protagonist of the next Lupa gastro night: special, extravagant, gourmet," says fish expert Péter Szabó, who will demonstrate how to prepare the saltwater predator, while peppering in interesting facts and information.

"Our 60 kg swordfish will be filleted, sliced, and done over a smoking bed of charcoal within the framework of a demonstration tied together with a workshop," he promises.

Additionally, other bistros and restaurants on the beach will await guests with seafood specialities on Thursday night.

Registration for the swordfish dinner is mandatory via e-mail to peter.szabo@osztrigasommelier.hu.