Sinéad O’Connor coming to Budapest

BBJ

Grammy award-winning Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor will come to Budapest to perform at Akvárium Main Hall on December 9, akvariumklub.hu reports.

Born in Dublin, Sinéad O’Connor experienced sudden popularity with her self-produced album "The Lion and the Cobra" in 1987. This was followed by her cover of Prince’s "Nothing Compares 2 U" in 1990, which raced to the top of the charts, turning her into a globally acclaimed singer.

She is known for her strong opinions on social, religious and human rights-related issues. She converted to Islam in 2018 and changed her name to Shuhada Davitt.

Tickets can be bought via akvariumklub.hu. At the time of writing, discounted tickets at HUF 10,900 are still available. The normal price is HUF 13,900.