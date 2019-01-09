Örkény presents ‘Ghetto Sheriff’ in total darkness

BBJ

Örkény Theater stages an English-speaking performance about the biggest trauma of the 20th century of Europe, the Holocaust on February 4, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The play depicts Jewish jokes, songs, and documents from the 1930s and 1940s by reciting them in pitch darkness. The texts were selected by renowned Hungarian director, János Mohácsi, and the actors together, predominantly from personal reminiscences.

Music was collected, selected and written by Márton Kovács, leader of the Szakértők band. The play last 80 minutes, and is performed in total darkness, with no cell phones or smart watches allowed, the theater says. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available here.