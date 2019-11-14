Norwegian Jaga Jazzist comes to Müpa

Presenting brand new songs of their 2019 album, the internationally acclaimed Jaga Jazzist will play in Müpa Budapest on December 18, according to mupa.hu.
Jaga Jazzist are a supergroup on the Norwegian scene, with strong links to jazz-metal group The Shining, avant-garde indietronic band The National Bank, and the free-improvization, post-rock group Puma.
The band developed elements of breakbeat electronica, post-rock jazz, and progressive jazz-rock.
Tickets are available via the website of the venue, ranging in price from HUF 3,500 to HUF 5,500.