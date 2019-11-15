New Asian food chef at Kempinski

BBJ

Kempinski Hotel Corvinus Budapest announced the appointment of Dhanpal Singh Negi, who joins the hotelʼs kitchen team as Asian food chef, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The hotel says that its kitchen team catered for an Indian event a year ago, when they met Negi as guest chef. The collaboration turned out to be a success, so Kempinski invited the chef to be a permanent part of the Budapest team.

Negi trained in his native India and worked at several hotels while also organizing Indian food festivals in Sri Lanka and Italy.

Enhancing the hotelʼs Indian wedding and party specialization, Negi will be part of its "Ten Rooms" and "The Kitchen Caters" catering and event management operations, which already offer specific features to Indian guests, such as a wide range of vegetarian dishes and sweet tea.

Negi will also work with the hotel’s breakfast chefs on elevating Kempinksiʼs Asian Breakfast Corner.