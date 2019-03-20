‘Live on KEXP’ hosts Hungary’s The Qualitons

remember me
Hungarian funk-rock-beat band The Qualitons has been invited for an in-studio performance on March 22 hosted by the popular Seattle alternative radio station KEXP, recorder.blog.hu reported.
The Qualitons is the first Hungarian band to play for KEXP since its foundation in 1972. Live performances have always been a unique aspect of KEXP’s programming.
The channel hosts local and international debuting artists on its live shows; the list of its previous guests includes big names such as The National, IDLES, Father John Misty, Lykke Li and Arctic Monkeys.
