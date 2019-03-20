‘Live on KEXP’ hosts Hungary’s The Qualitons

BBJ

Hungarian funk-rock-beat band The Qualitons has been invited for an in-studio performance on March 22 hosted by the popular Seattle alternative radio station KEXP, recorder.blog.hu reported.

Image: Facebook

The Qualitons is the first Hungarian band to play for KEXP since its foundation in 1972. Live performances have always been a unique aspect of KEXP’s programming.

The channel hosts local and international debuting artists on its live shows; the list of its previous guests includes big names such as The National, IDLES, Father John Misty, Lykke Li and Arctic Monkeys.