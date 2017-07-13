Hungaryʼs social network usage highest in EU

BBJ

About 83% of Hungarian internet users between the ages of 16 and 74 used social networks such as Facebook and Twitter last year, the highest rate in the European Union, data compiled by the EUʼs statistical office Eurostat show, according to media reports.

For the EU as a whole, the rate of internet users aged between 16 and 74 who use social networks came to 63%.

Hungary led the way in social network usage among member states, followed by Malta (82%), Belgium (80%), Cyprus (79%) and Denmark (77%).

Bottom of the ranking was France, where just 47% of internet users had a presence on social networks in 2016, while low presence was also recorded in Slovenia (51%), the Czech Republic (55%), Germany (56%), Austria (58%) and Poland (60%).

The rate of social network usage amounted to 97% of Hungarian internet users between the ages of 16 and 24, and a still high 55% for older users aged between 65 and 74.