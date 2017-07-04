Hungarian musical road to play rock ballad

Christian Keszthelyi

A consortium led by Austrian contractor Strabag has announced the construction of a EUR 212 million road in southwest Hungary that will “sing” a rock song to drivers when they go at the right speed, reported Global Construction Review, a website of the Chartered Institute of Building.

The road will be built adding grooves to the surface, and if motorists drive at the correct speed, an iconic rock ballad of Hungarian band Republic, “67-es út” (“Route 67”) will be heard. Appropriately enough, the ballad will be “carved” into an extension of expressway 67 in Hungary between Kaposfüred and Látrány. Strabag is in charge of building a 10.3 km section, as well as the renovation and widening of a further 10.1 km, the report added.

“This project shows how much creativity there can be in transportation infrastructures,” said Thomas Birtel, Strabag chief executive, according to GCR. “We are delighted to be able to realize this interesting project for Hungary’s national infrastructure company,” he added.

A dashcam video of someone driving along a Musical Road in Lancaster, CA, shows how the grooves carved into the surface of the road make music with the help of the tires of the car. (Although what tune it is actually playing is anyoneʼs guess.)