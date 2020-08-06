Govʼt to allocate HUF 2.12 bln to support music events

MTI – Econews

The government has decided to provide HUF 2.12 billion of funding to support music festival and concert organizers whose business has been hard hit by the coronavirus crisis, government spokesperson Alexandra Szentkirályi said at a weekly press briefing on Thursday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Image by Shutterstock.com

In the countryside, 80 clubs will be eligible for a maximum of HUF 9 million of funding. Each allocation will help with the hosting of 10 events, meaning that the organization of 800 events will be supported by HUF 720 mln.

Separately, 20 major clubs and concert venues will each be eligible for HUF 30 mln of funding, adding another 200 events organized with HUF 600 mln of support.

In neighboring countries, 11 clubs will get HUF 9 mln each to help host 11 events at each venue with the government spending HUF 100 mln on supporting 120 events.

Music festival organizers will get HUF 700 mln of support in total.

The Petőfi Literary Museum will be overseeing the distribution of funds for concerts and clubs and the Hungarian Tourism Agency for festival organizers.