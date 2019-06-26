ʼFrida’s Countryʼ exhibition opens at Budapest Kunsthalle

Eszter D. Kovács

A new exhibition called “Frida’s Country” and featuring Guillermo Kahlo’s most famous photographs, opened in the Budapest Kunsthalle on June 21.

One of Kahloʼs photos.

The globally celebrated photographer is a relatively unknown to Hungarians, so the exhibition mainly aims to highlight his unique style to them, especially since some of his works, like his shots of the Teatro Nacional, have Hungarian connections.

Kahlo, the son of a Hungarian man, was born in 1871 and after emigrating to Mexico opened his first art studio in 1899. Thanks to his first assignment to chronicle the construction of the Casa Boker department store, he became known to the public.

This led to several series, commissioned by noble families, in which Guillermo used his surrealistic perspective to shoot buildings, such as the Banca Mexico, the parliament and the Hotel Geneve. His admirers appreciated how through his use of tone Guillermo managed to present an image in which the people working on the constructions became identical with the objects and the landscape, as this made the artist’s surrealism shine through.

The birth of Kahlo’s third child greatly altered his life as his daughter, Frida, also chose art as her career path. The father and his daughter travelled Mexico together and many have pointed out that the photos shot on such trips not only foreshadow Frida’s later style, but also represent elements of their bond.

Kahlo’s works will be on display until September 22 and tickets can be purchased on the official website of the Kunsthalle starting from HUF 400 for museum pass holders.