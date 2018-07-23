Deák St. Kitchen named world’s best Hungarian restaurant

Bence Gaál

The Ritz-Carlton Budapest’s restaurant, the Deák St. Kitchen, was named the best Hungarian cuisine restaurant globally at the World Luxury Restaurant Awards.

The award-winning team of the Deák St. Kitchen restaurant at the Ritz-Carlton Budapest.

According to a press release sent to Budapest Business Journal, the Deák St. Kitchen, which opened in opened in 2016, is known for serving Hungarian-inspired dishes as well as international favorites using the best local ingredients, paired with award winning Hungarian wines.



It is the second time the restaurant has been rewarded in this category. The results of the competition were announced at the “2018 World Luxury Restaurant Awards Gala”, hosted at the Galgorm Resort & Spa on July 14, in Northern Ireland.

Matthew Piercy, The Ritz-Carlton’s executive chef says, “We are extremely proud that Deák St. Kitchen has been nominated and awarded for the second time with the World Luxury Restaurant Award. Our Team is tirelessly working on creating unforgettable, unique culinary experiences for our guests, and this prestigious acknowledgement is a wonderful reassurance of hard work and great motivation for the future.”

The “World Luxury Restaurant Awards” are one of the most renowned gastronomy prizes in the world; winners are selected not only based on the quality of food, but interior design and reviews as well. Guests and industry professionals alike take part in the voting process, taking culinary professionalism, brand, location, guest satisfaction and experience, outstanding atmosphere, services and menu offerings into account.