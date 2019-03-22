Budapest improv show features Gerry Weber

BBJ

Hungarian improvisation company Momentán Társulat is to have an English-language improv night at the IMPRÓ Theater on March 23, the website of the company reported.

Gerry Weber (Photo: FB)

The special guest will be Gerry Weber, a professional improviser, teacher and director from the United States, now living in Zurich.

After a ten-year relationship with scripted theater, he eventually found his true love in improvisational acting. Weber is the artistic director of Harri Olli, and an ensemble member of theater anundpfirsich, two leading Swiss companies. He tours worldwide regularly as a performer and teacher, and is co-founder of the Ohana Impro Project. Entry for the event is HUF 3,000.

For online purchases, visit the website of Momentán Társulat here.