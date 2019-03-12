Buda Castle hosts 10th VinCE Budapest Wine Show in April

BBJ

Wine experts and wine lovers will meet at the 2019 edition of the VinCE Budapest Wine Show on April 25-27 at the Buda Castle Garden Bazaar, news portal agroinform.hu reported.

A tasting at one of the earlier editions of the event.

The three-day event will showcase the best domestic wine producers from Hungary, selected wines and spirits from all around the world, and a wide array of gastronomic delights.

More than 20 master classes and workshops await visitors, with discussions covering topics from sparkling wines to spirits. Alongside the opportunity for wine-tasting and networking, the event will also present the award-winning wines of the VinAgora International Wine Competition.

Details about passes and ticket options can be found at the website of the event.