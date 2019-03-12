Buda Castle hosts 10th VinCE Budapest Wine Show in April

Wine experts and wine lovers will meet at the 2019 edition of the VinCE Budapest Wine Show on April 25-27 at the Buda Castle Garden Bazaar, news portal agroinform.hu reported.
The three-day event will showcase the best domestic wine producers from Hungary, selected wines and spirits from all around the world, and a wide array of gastronomic delights.
More than 20 master classes and workshops await visitors, with discussions covering topics from sparkling wines to spirits. Alongside the opportunity for wine-tasting and networking, the event will also present the award-winning wines of the VinAgora International Wine Competition.
Details about passes and ticket options can be found at the website of the event.