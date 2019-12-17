Academy shortlists Hungary Oscar submission

MTI – Econews

Director Barnabás Tóthʼs "Those Who Remained", Hungaryʼs annual submission for consideration for nomination for an Academy Award in the International Feature Film category, has been shortlisted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

"Those Who Remained" is one of 10 films picked by the academy from 93 submissions for the award.

The film, "a lyrical story of the healing power of love in the midst of conflict, loss and trauma", was produced by Budapestʼs Inforg-M+M Film and is being released in North America by Menemsha Films.

"Those Who Remained" was supported by the Hungarian Media Patronage Program of the National Media and Infocommunications Authority (NMHH) and Duna Médiaszolgáltató.

The film will compete against "The Painted Bird" from the Czech Republic, "Truth and Justice" from Estonia, "Les Miserables" from France, "Honeyland" from North Macedonia, "Corpus Christi" from Poland, "Beanpole" from Russia, "Atlantics" from Senegal, "Parasite" from South Korea, and "Pain and Glory" from Spain.

The academy will narrow the list down to five films on January 13, and the winner will be announced at the 92nd Oscar gala in Hollywood on February 9, 2020.

In 2016, László Nemesʼs Holocaust drama "Son of Saul" won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film. It was the second Hungarian film to take the prize after István Szabóʼs "Mephisto" in 1982.