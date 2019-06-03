’A Conversation with Bruce Dickinson’ comes to Budapest

Iron Maiden singer, Bruce Dickinson is set to visit Budapest with his one-man show "A Conversation with Bruce Dickinson”, according to index.hu.

Bruce Dickinson (Yulia Grigoryeva / Shutterstock.com)



The show is supporting his autobiography, “What Does This Button Do?”. Delivering compelling excerpts from the book, slides and a Q&A, fans will finally get the chance to ask questions of the heavy metal icon in truly intimate venues.

Dickinson is considered one of the world’s most storied musicians. Aside from his career as a singer, he has also accomplished been an airline pilot, an aviation entrepreneur, a beer brewer, motivational speaker, film scriptwriter, published novelist and best-selling author, radio presenter, TV actor and international fencer.

The Hungarian audience can meet Dickinson on November 2 in the Budapest Congress Center. Tickets are available here.