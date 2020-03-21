Wizz Air to cancel flight to Kutaisi and Tirana

Ekaterina Sidorina

Wizz Air has announced the cancelation of its flights between Budapest and Kutaisi from March 21 until April 20, and between Budapest and Tirana from March 23 until April 3, following new measures taken by the Georgian and Albanian governments in order to slow down the coronavirus pandemic.

Passengers with reservations for these flights will be automatically informed of the cancellation at the earliest possible date if they have purchased their ticket on wizzair.com or through the airlineʼs mobile app.

The WIZZ account of affected passengers will automatically be credited with 120% of the fare, which they can use within 24 months to purchase Wizz Air products and services.

Passengers may also request a refund of their fare, which, however, will take a longer time. Those who choose this option will receive 100% of the original fare.

Passengers who have bought their ticket through a physical or online travel agency should contact the place of purchase to find out about the possible options.

