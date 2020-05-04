Wizz Air announces new direct flights to Abu Dhabi

Bence Gaál

Discount airline Wizz Air is set to launch new direct flights to Abi Dhabi from Budapest, Bucharest, Cluj, Katowice, and Sofia this year, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Flights from Budapest and Bucharest are expected to begin in June, while flights from the other three destinations will start in September, subject to aviation activities being resumed in involved countries.

Earlier this year, Wizz Air concluded an agreement with Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company to found a new budget airline called Wizz Air Abu Dhabi. The new, Abu Dhabi-based subsidiary is expected to commence operations in H2 2020, focusing on adding new flights to destinations in Europe, India, the Middle East, and Africa as well.

"These new routes positively reflect the industryʼs resilience and its capability to continue pushing forward with bold plans that will stimulate consumer demand and the sustained recovery of the aviation market," says Abu Dhabi Airports CEO Shareef Al Hashmi.

Wizz Air CEO József Váradi comments, "Our goal is to make our low fares and quality onboard services available to as many passengers as possible, and our announcement today is proof of that. We are proud that, if travel restrictions allow, our aircraft will be regular guests at Abu Dhabi International Airport as early as June, and we will establish a direct connection between the capital of the United Arab Emirates and the five major cities in Central and Eastern Europe.

"We hope that with the help of Wizz Air’s passenger-friendly schedule, simple online booking process, and personalized travel deals, many travelers will explore this exciting Middle Eastern metropolis with us. By strengthening local tourism, we are pleased to contribute to the further diversification of Abu Dhabi’s economy. We continue to await our dear passengers aboard our new, green and ultra-efficient aircraft, paying special attention to the health of our passengers and crew," he adds.

The total seat capacity of the new routes will be approximately 220,000. Tickets are available online, starting from HUF 19,490, the press release says.