VCC Live offers cloud contact center software free to non-profit organizations

BBJ

Tech company VCC Live announced the launch of its "Love to Help" initiative, offering the companyʼs cloud-based contact center software for free to any non-profit organization relying on telephony to support the general public during this pandemic, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Image by vcc.live

"One of our companyʼs most important principles is to provide assistance, so extending this action to the general population in these difficult times wasnʼt a question for us," says Péter Málhai, chief revenue officer at VCC Live.

The University of Pécs and the Buda Health Center, both of whom are dedicated to supporting the population during the pandemic, are already using the software for free.

Buda Health Centerʼs call center team is using the solution to contact the families of those infected, while at the University of Pécs, volunteer students are providing healthcare consultation to those over 60 years old.

"We are proud to support the work of these organizations, whose teamsʼ efforts are fundamental for the population at these times," notes Málhai. "As international service and cloud technology providers, it is important for us to be able to help as many organizations as possible during this difficult situation."

According to the press release, interested organizations can start using the software in a few days. Those wishing to inquire about the program may do so via e-mail to lovetohelp@vcc.live.