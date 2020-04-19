The curve of the COVID-19 infected is still rising

Ekaterina Sidorina

Hungary is still experiencing a rising of the COVID-19 pandemic curve, the countryʼs chief medical officer Cecília Müller said at the daily Operational Group briefing today (April 19).

Graphic by ra2 studio/Shutterstock.com

She said that the range of those at high risk of getting infected with COVID-19 has not changed; the virus is still most dangerous for the elderly and chronically ill people, but is also challenging for those with allergies.

Each of these groups are recommended to take special measures, such as washing their hair more often and staying at home.

Müller reminded the public that people should only leave their households in case of necessity, and that individual sporting activities, if done outdoors, should be practiced in the places with very few people around them.

