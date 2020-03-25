The charity helping medical workers rest

Ekaterina Sidorina

The challenging situation of medical personnel being unable to leave their workplace could be solved by the “Pihentesd a dokit!” (“Rest a doctor!”) initiative, state news wire MTI reports.

Being centered in Budapest but with a plan to expand to the countryside as well, the charity is focusing on providing healthcare workers who cannot go home for fear of being the transmitter of the coronavirus with an apartment close to their workplace so they can get some rest.

According to Mónika Berke, the person behind the idea, nearly 20 medical workers had already found an apartment just a couple of days after launch.

The process of the sharing is very simple; after a brief inspection, the owner of the apartment is linked to an applicant, entering into free-of-charge contract.

Any help and donations are welcomed by email: pihentesdadokit@gmail.com.

In these challenging times, bbj.hu is committed to providing you with up-to-date and accurate information. We will post at least three coronavirus updates each day, including on weekends, at 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., or as close to then as developing events allow. Breaking news and other stories will be added throughout the day Monday-through-Friday.