SZTAKI Coordinating EUR 128 mln EU Pandemic Project

MTI – Econews

A research project coordinated by Hungaryʼs SZTAKI -Institute for Computer Science and Control is among 23 recipients of a combined EUR 128 million of European Union funding earmarked to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, the European Commission said, according to state news agency MTI.

sztaki.hu

The funding, disbursed under Horizon 2020, the EUʼs research and innovation program, will support SZTAKIʼs "CO-VERSATILE" project which focuses on "adaptive and resilient production and supply chain methods and solutions for urgent need of vital medical supplies and equipment."

SZTAKI is working with 21 partners on the project, including ones from Hungary, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, Israel, Italy, the Netherlands and the UK.

One area the R&D projects are targeting is repurposing manufacturing assets for the rapid production of vital medical supplies and equipment.