Szijjártó tests positive for COVID-19

MTI – Econews

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó has tested positive for the coronavirus, his press chief told state news wire MTI.

Péter Szijjártó (Image by irena iris szewczyk / Shutterstock.com)

Szijjártó tested positive for the virus after arriving in Bangkok for talks, Máté Paczolay said. He arrived in Thailand after an official visit to Cambodia, he added.

The minister is in hospital in Bangkok, as required by local pandemic rules. Because he is free of symptoms, arrangements for his return home have started. He will go into quarantine after his return.

Szijjártóʼs COVID-19 test before his departure to Asia was negative.