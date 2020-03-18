Swisscham Hungary Postpones all Events

Ekaterina Sidorina

Swisscham Hungary has announced that thanks to what is an "extraordinary period of time due to precautionary measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus”, the chamber is postponing all of the upcoming events for an indefinite period.

As the result of the necessarily changes, Swisscham is asking their members to share any useful information that is worth sharing concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, or any area that the staff of the chamber can be helpful with, online.

Members are invited to can send their ideas, suggestions, or requests to info@swisscham.hu.