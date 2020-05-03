Some sports activities to restart in Hungary

Ekaterina Sidorina

New regulations related to sport events will be introduced from tomorrow (Monday, May 4), allowing the resumption of activities that can organized indoors, without an audience across Hungary, Secretary of State for Sport Tünde Szabó announced.

Photo by Frunze Anton Nikolaevich / Shutterstock.com

According to the regulation, both organized and non-competitive events, such as leisure and student sports events, are allowed if the organizers can ensure that they take place indoors, in a closed facility with only professional staff and media present. Outside activities and events where the exclusion of an audience is impossible remain prohibited.

Szabó emphasized that the individual national sports federations have the right to decide on the restart of their respective Hungarian competitions, championships and cup series, and on the exact framework and form.

