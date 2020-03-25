Polish airline LOT to help stranded Hungarians come home

BBJ

Polish airline LOT will help Hungarians stranded abroad come home, government website kormany.hu writes, citing a Facebook post by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó.

Photo by Konwicki Marcin/Shutterstock.com

"Many Hungarians will be able to come home with the help of Polish airline LOT," Szijjártó wrote on his Facebook page. The minister said he had held a telephone discussion regarding the matter with Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz.

"Just as many Hungarians have become stranded abroad because of air traffic difficulties, so too have very many Polish citizens. For this reason, we have agreed to continue to work in close cooperation with Polish airline LOT with relation to organizing rescue flights," Szijjártó wrote. "During the upcoming days and weeks, we will be bringing many Hungarian citizens home to Hungary from Asia and North America aboard airliners operated by LOT."

In these challenging times, bbj.hu is committed to providing you with up-to-date and accurate information. We will post at least three coronavirus updates each day, including on weekends, at 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., or as close to then as developing events allow. Breaking news and other stories will be added throughout the day Monday-through-Friday.

