Parking on public premises now free

MTI – Econews

Parking is free on public premises in Hungary from today, according to an announcement by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, state news wire MTI reports.

"Maintaining a safe distance between people is one of the most important means of containing the coronavirus epidemic," Orbán told MTI. "As on crowded public transport vehicles this is not possible or only possible to a limited extent, it is important that those who can should be able to use their own cars."

To this end, it is necessary to suspend parking fees on public premises, he added.