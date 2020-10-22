On top of EU advance order, Hungary weighs Russian, Chinese vaccines

MTI – Econews

Hungary has an advance order from European Union programs for 6.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, but it is also considering vaccines from Russia and China, Gergely Gulyás, the head of the Prime Ministerʼs Office, said at a weekly press briefing on Thursday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Photo by Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Gulyás said the government has signed up for HUF 13 billion of EU vaccines, but has asked the Operational Corps, the body coordinating Hungaryʼs response to the pandemic, to look into vaccines being developed in Russia and China, too.

"We are trying to establish legal guarantees that give the government the chance to be among the first to buy a vaccine, be it from the West or the East," Gulyás said.