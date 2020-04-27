Old Hegyeshalom border crossing to reopen

Bence Gaál

The old Hegyeshalom border crossing point will be reopening on the Hungary-Austria border, government website kormany.hu says, citing a Facebook post by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó.

Image by Shuttertock.com

"A few tens of thousands of our compatriots cross the border to Austria to work, and the fact that only nine border crossing points along the Hungarian-Austria border are open as a result of the closures introduced because of the coronavirus epidemic is causing many of them major difficulties and often long delays," Szijjártó wrote.

The minister added that MP István Nagy indicated earlier that the major traffic at the motorway crossing point at Hegyeshalom became a problem for commuters living in the Mosonmagyaróvár area and farmers who became unable to cross to the other side of the border.

"In the interests of finding a solution to the situation, we have been engaged in continuous negotiation with my Austrian counterpart, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, for several days now, and we have finally found the solution: the border crossing on the old A1 main road at Hegyeshalom will be reopened to traffic in the small hours of Saturday morning to enable it to be used by commuters and farmers between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m., and between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.," Szijjártó said.

