Number of COVID-19 cases in Hungary rises to 39

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hungary has increased to 39, according to koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Savanevich Viktar/Shutterstock.com

The official number of fatalities remains at one, and the number of recoveries is also one. A total of 136 people are in hospital quarantine. So far, 1,436 tests have been carried out.

Additionally, a spokesperson for the National Police Headquarters (ORFK) said last weekend that more than 460 Hungarian citizens returning home from Austria and Slovenia had been placed under official house quarantine, state news wire MTI reports.