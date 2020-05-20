Number of confirmed coronavirus cases hits 3,598

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Hungary has increased to 3,598, up 42 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

The number of fatalities has increased to 470, after the passing of three more elderly, chronically ill patients.

The number of recoveries stands at 1,454, up from 1,412 yesterday.

According to the website, there are 1,674 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at the moment. Approximately 45% of these cases are located in Budapest.

About a third of active cases (539 patients) are hospitalized at the moment, with 29 of them requiring ventilation.

So far, 142,729 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 10,931 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 1,710. Pest County continues to be the second most affected, with 496 cases, followed by Fejér County (361 cases).

