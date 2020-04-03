Number of confirmed coronavirus cases climbs to 623

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hungary has increased to 623, up 38 since yesterday, according to koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Savanevich Viktar/Shutterstock.com

All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The number of fatalities has increased to 26, after the death of five elderly patients. All five victims had chronic illnesses.

So far, 43 people have recovered from the virus. Some 11,399 people are in compulsory home quarantine.

The number of tests carried out stands at 17,769.

