Number of active COVID-19 cases rises to 878

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 878, up from 875 yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

About 38% of these cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases has grown by three to 4,155. All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The number of recoveries has increased to 2,692, up seven compared to yesterday.

The death toll remains at 585.

Some 169 patients are currently hospitalized, with nine of them requiring ventilation as well.

So far, 274,945 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 1,783 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 1,978. Pest County is the second most affected, with 624 cases, followed by Fejér County (377 cases).